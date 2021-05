Rong360 Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) Big Data Institute: First-home Mortgage Rate Increased by 2BPs Month-on-Month

Graph-National Average First-home and Second-home Mortgage Rate Trend in the Last 12 Months

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

BEIJING, 中国, April 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Mortgage rates in major cities increased further as a whole. According to surveillance data from Rong360 Big Data Research Institute across 674 bank branches and sub-branches in 41 major cities, the national average mortgage rate for first-time homebuyers was 5.28% in March 2021 (with data in statistics collected from February 20, 2021, to March 18, 2021), up 2 basis points (BP) month-on-month (MoM); The national average mortgage rate for second-time homebuyers was 5.57%, an increase of 1BP on a MoM basis.