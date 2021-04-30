Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,936 in the last 365 days.

Rong360 Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) Big Data Institute: First-home Mortgage Rate Increased by 2BPs Month-on-Month

Graph-National Average First-home and Second-home Mortgage Rate Trend in the Last 12 Months

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

BEIJING, 中国, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Mortgage rates in major cities increased further as a whole. According to surveillance data from Rong360 Big Data Research Institute across 674 bank branches and sub-branches in 41 major cities, the national average mortgage rate for first-time homebuyers was 5.28% in March 2021 (with data in statistics collected from February 20, 2021, to March 18, 2021), up 2 basis points (BP) month-on-month (MoM); The national average mortgage rate for second-time homebuyers was 5.57%, an increase of 1BP on a MoM basis.

Media Contact
Jianpu Technology
+86 10 8262 5755
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Rong360 Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT) Big Data Institute: First-home Mortgage Rate Increased by 2BPs Month-on-Month

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.