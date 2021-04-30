Training Opportunity on Perspectives of Blind Attorneys in North Carolina

The North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts is pleased to present a live virtual training on perspectives of blind attorneys May 20, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. to expand awareness of the experiences, capabilities, perspectives, and accommodation practices of persons with visual impairments in relation to the North Carolina state courts. Participants will leave with an understanding of types of accommodations, technological developments, and other practices to better accommodate members of the blind community as they participate in the justice system. Topics will include areas where blind persons may need accommodations, best practices for communicating with and assisting members of the blind community, and personal experiences of blind North Carolina attorneys.

Credit for continuing legal education (CLE) and magistrate continuing education are pending.

There is no fee to participate, but registration is required. Registration will close on May 18, so don’t delay!

PRESENTERS

Derek Dittmar earned his law degree from Campbell Law in Raleigh and his LL.M from Nottingham-Trent University in England, where his research focused on disability-accommodating technology and constitutional law. Dittmar, who is blind, currently provides research and drafting support to North Carolina’s trial court judges as a Judicial Fellow with the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts in Raleigh. Dittmar holds a certification in accessibility core competencies from the International Association of Accessibility Professionals is accompanied by his guide dog, Howard.

Patricia Shields is a staff attorney at Hedrick Gardner in Raleigh.

J. Locke Milholland, IV is a sole practitioner in Raleigh.

Register here.