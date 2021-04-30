Southbound I-675 detour for bridge and pavement repairs in Saginaw County starts May 3

Contact:

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: Southbound I-675

CLOSEST CITY: Saginaw

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, May 27, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour southbound I-675 from the north junction of I-75/I-675 to Tittabawassee Road to accommodate pavement and structure repairs. This work is part of an overall $10.5 million investment to improve more than 8.5 miles of concrete pavement along the I-675 corridor in Saginaw County.

This project includes work on 36 bridge and culvert structures to address steel improvements, bridge deck surfaces, railing upgrades, and painting.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: From May 3 to 27, crews will close southbound I-675 from the north junction of I-75/I-675 to Tittabawassee Road. Drivers should follow the posted detour via southbound I-75, northbound I-675, and Tittabawassee Road.

This work is part of a two-year project with all work expected to conclude in June 2022.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of I-675 while addressing various improvements several bridges and structures along the corridor.