Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,874 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory: Milling and Paving Coming for Two Sections of I-95

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will mill and pave two section of I-95 in Richmond and Pawtucket next week to improve the riding surface following bridge construction projects.

On Sunday, May 2 RIDOT will mill I-95 South followed by I-95 North on Monday, May 3 at the Baker Pines Bridge, which carries I-95 over Route 3 at the Exit 4 interchange in Richmond. Paving operations will commence about a week later.

Starting on Tuesday, May 4, RIDOT will begin milling and paving operations for a section of I-95 North in Pawtucket, from Exit 30 to the Massachusetts state line. The paving is related to the replacement of bridges that carrying I-95 over East Street and Roosevelt Avenue. It will take approximately one week to complete.

Motorists on these parts of I-95 can expect lane closures during evening and overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a rough, milled driving surface until paving is complete.

RIDOT also will be milling and repaving portions of East Street and Roosevelt Avenue under the bridges during the month of May. Lane closure information will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories as it is scheduled.

RIDOT performed major rehabilitation to the Baker Pines Bridge for $9.4 million. The East Street and Roosevelt Avenue were part of the $25 million I-95 Corridor Bridges project which involved replacing four bridges utilizing eight weekend closures to accelerate the work and reduce the overall impact to motorists.

Both projects will reach substantial completion this year.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

These bridge projects were made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

You just read:

Travel Advisory: Milling and Paving Coming for Two Sections of I-95

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.