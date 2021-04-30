Travel Advisory: Milling and Paving Coming for Two Sections of I-95

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will mill and pave two section of I-95 in Richmond and Pawtucket next week to improve the riding surface following bridge construction projects.

On Sunday, May 2 RIDOT will mill I-95 South followed by I-95 North on Monday, May 3 at the Baker Pines Bridge, which carries I-95 over Route 3 at the Exit 4 interchange in Richmond. Paving operations will commence about a week later.

Starting on Tuesday, May 4, RIDOT will begin milling and paving operations for a section of I-95 North in Pawtucket, from Exit 30 to the Massachusetts state line. The paving is related to the replacement of bridges that carrying I-95 over East Street and Roosevelt Avenue. It will take approximately one week to complete.

Motorists on these parts of I-95 can expect lane closures during evening and overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a rough, milled driving surface until paving is complete.

RIDOT also will be milling and repaving portions of East Street and Roosevelt Avenue under the bridges during the month of May. Lane closure information will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories as it is scheduled.

RIDOT performed major rehabilitation to the Baker Pines Bridge for $9.4 million. The East Street and Roosevelt Avenue were part of the $25 million I-95 Corridor Bridges project which involved replacing four bridges utilizing eight weekend closures to accelerate the work and reduce the overall impact to motorists.

Both projects will reach substantial completion this year.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

These bridge projects were made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.