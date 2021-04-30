Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of April 26, 2021

This week, over a dozen appropriations bills were voted on by the Missouri Senate as it finalized its version of the state’s operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year. While the Senate’s proposed budget funds a full range of important state services, perhaps what is most significant about this year’s budget is what it does not fund: Medicaid expansion.

In August 2020, Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage for adults making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. With this expansion set to occur in July of this year, additional resources are needed to support the program. Earlier this session, the Missouri House of Representatives as well as the Senate’s Appropriations Committee rejected calls to provide additional funding for Medicaid. On Wednesday, April 28, as the budget came before the full Senate, several of my colleagues and I made one last push to include funding for Medicaid expansion and ensure eligible Missourians have access to the health care guaranteed to them through our state constitution. Unfortunately, the Senate rejected this proposal with a vote of 14-20.

Now that the Senate has finalized its version of the state’s operating budget, many of the appropriations bills will now head to conference committees in order for lawmakers to work through any differences between the House and Senate versions. While legislative action on funding Medicaid expansion is likely over for this session, I do not believe all hope is lost. Ultimately, I believe this matter will be settled in the courts.

While the result on Medicaid expansion is incredibly disappointing, there is some good news in the Senate’s budget regarding unemployment overpayments. For several months now, my office has been hearing from constituents who received unemployment payments during the pandemic, only to be later told they were overpaid and that they are now required to pay the money back. For many Missourians though, this is just not possible. Most Missourians who were unemployed for months during the pandemic simply do not have the means to pay back thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits they applied for in good faith and used to weather the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the realities of this situation, the Senate’s budget includes $48 million from federal stimulus funds to cover the state’s share of the overpayments. Other legislation is currently working its way through the Senate which would waive the collection of the federal portion of the overpayments. I am hopeful we can pass this legislation and bring some reassurance to Missourians who honestly collected unemployment.

Each week I will provide updates on COVID-19 information. As of April 9, all adult Missouri residents are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of occupation. Please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

Vaccinations are already underway in our community. For instance, COVID-19 vaccine walk-in appointments are now available at Truman Medical Centers’ two hospital campuses (2211 Charlotte and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, you can schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting the hospital’s website or by calling 816-404-CARE.

The Jackson County Health Department also has same-day appointments available. See jacohd.org/events. For COVID-19 testing locations, please visit jacksongov.org/1190/COVID-19-Test-Sites. Pre-Registration is strongly encouraged. In addition, those who are symptomatic are encouraged to call 404-CARE, option 2, to schedule a drive through test at one of Truman Medical Centers’ two hospitals.

Additionally, Spalittos’ Pharmacy located at 3801 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO 64124, is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations. Currently, Spalittos’ Pharmacy has vaccine appointments throughout the day on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. There are specific times reserved for vaccine appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. To register for a COVID-19 Vaccine, call 816-231-4717 or visit the pharmacy’s website.

