Sen. Eric Burlison’s Concurrent Resolution Calling for an Article Five Convention Passes Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is proud to announce his Senate Concurrent Resolution 4 passed the Missouri Senate on Thursday, April 29. This resolution calls for a convention of the states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution to limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, impose fiscal restraint on the federal government and limit the terms of office for federal officials and members of Congress.

This type of convention is outlined in Article V of the U.S. Constitution, along with the other ways the Constitution can be amended. Two-thirds of state legislatures must call a convention in order to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution, and then three-quarters of the states would have to ratify the amendment to add it to the Constitution.

“I believe the federal government is out of control and enough is enough,” Sen. Burlison said. “The national debt continues to grow at an unfathomable rate, and it seems to me that no one is worried about this disturbing trend. From my perspective, we are reaching a crisis point that could have devastating consequences for our country. It is now up to the states to take back a measure of control and call this convention to limit the federal government.”

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4 has been sent to the Missouri House of Representatives for their consideration.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website for more information on his legislative agenda at senate.mo.gov/burlison.