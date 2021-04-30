Two Intersections To Get Key Improvements

A project is scheduled to begin in May that will feature major improvements at two key intersections: the creation of a left turn lane and signal head improvements on South Loop 338 at Highway 385 in Odessa; and the installation of traffic signals on the Interstate 20 service roads at East Loop 250 in Midland.

Work will begin with the addition of a left turn lane and left turn signal on South Loop 338 at Highway 385 south of Odessa. This will only require restriping the road and swapping out traffic signal heads since the road is already wide enough to accommodate the left turn lanes on Loop 338 in this location. Lane closures will be needed, but should be of relatively short duration. A thin asphalt overlay will obliterate the current striping and improve the road surface.

The installation of traffic signals at East Loop 250 and the Interstate 20 service roads will be the largest change made in the project. Lane closures will be needed at times in the area to accommodate a safe work zone. A four-way stop will remain in place on both service roads at East Loop 250 while that project is being worked on. A width restriction of 11 feet will be put in place in the work zone.

The overall project will also make improvements at five other locations across the 12-county Odessa District. Signal cabinet upgrades and vehicle detection systems will be added at the following locations (with minimal disruptions to traffic):

U.S. Highway 385 and North Avenue G in Andrews.

U.S. Highway 285 and Nelson Street in Fort Stockton.

U.S. Highway 285 and FM 1053 in Fort Stockton.

Highway 18 and Highway 302 in Kermit.

FM 761 and Washington Street in Pecos.

All segments of the project are scheduled to be completed this summer.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone. Safety is a top priority for TxDOT. The traveling public plays a major role in keeping work zones safe.

Willis Electric of Abilene won the project with a low bid of a little more than $1.04 million.