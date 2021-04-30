Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Returns to South Carolina

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov 803-898-7248

May 1, 2021 -- The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) returns this summer with goals of supplementing the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and supporting South Carolina's small farmers. 

This seasonal USDA grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

Participants receive $25 in the form of five checks ($5 each) to spend at authorized locations.  Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. 

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be aged 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,832 or less ($32,232 for 2 people), and have a valid driver’s license, or state-issued ID.

SFMNP is not available for residents of Bamberg, Berkeley, Greenwood, and Laurens Counties.

To apply, visit the DSS website (https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/food-and-nutrition-programs/senior-farmers-market/) and complete an online application between May 1st and June 1st.  For a list of county specific senior servicing organizations with contact information that can assist seniors with the online application process, please click here.

The SFMNP is administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.  For more information, contact Willie Nixon at (803) 898-1760 or email SFMNP-Applications@dss.sc.gov.

 

