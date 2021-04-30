DLNR MEDIA ADVISORY: LULUMAHU FALLS ACCIDENT
David Smith, the Administrator of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), will be available to answer questions about the potential risks associated with activities in Hawai‘i State Forest Reserves.
What:
Virtual News Conference
When:
Friday, April 30, 2021
11:30 a.m.
Where:
Via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87590389998?pwd=Rno2dDNBNHErckNDLzBTZzBnakFtUT09
Who:
- David Smith, Administrator, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife
