DLNR MEDIA ADVISORY: LULUMAHU FALLS ACCIDENT

Posted on Apr 30, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

David Smith, the Administrator of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), will be available to answer questions about the potential risks associated with activities in Hawai‘i State Forest Reserves.

What: 

Virtual News Conference

When:

Friday, April 30, 2021

11:30 a.m.

Where: 

Via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87590389998?pwd=Rno2dDNBNHErckNDLzBTZzBnakFtUT09

Who: 

  • David Smith, Administrator, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife

 

