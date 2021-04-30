The Rugged Road to Recovery: Voices of Hope Docuseries Airing Soon in Maine

In a 12-part video series SEED (Students Empowered to End Dependency) interviews young people who have struggled with Substance Abuse Disorder (SUD). Most are now participating in recovery programs that have enabled them to pursue a healthy lifestyle. The series also speaks with several medical experts to explore the science behind the disease model of chemical dependency and features many Maine people on the front lines helping those suffering from Substance Use Disorder as different recovery methods are explored.

The series premiers on Saturday, May 1st at 7pm on WGME and Bangor’s WABI, and on April 30th at 7pm on WAGM in Presque Isle.

Learn more and watch the trailer: https://voicesofhopeandrecovery.org/

Listen to radio interviews about the series:

SEED is a coalition of students and adults from 5 school systems and the Scarborough Police Department. The five school systems participating in this project are Bath, Gorham, Scarborough, Windham, and Yarmouth.

Thank you to the sponsors: Pineland Farms Natural Meats, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, and Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG).

For Questions, comments, or sponsorship inquiries, please contact David Packhem at voicesofhope.ep@gmail.com