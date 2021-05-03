RENTREDI SECURES $2.5M FUNDING IN SERIES SEED PREFERRED ROUND

RentRedi logo

Property Management Software RentRedi Attracts Capital From FinTech Investors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RentRedi, modern property management software that empowers landlords and tenants with the tech to overcome obstacles in the renting process, has raised $2.5 million in a Series Seed Preferred funding led by Tribeca Early Stage Partners (ESP), with TIA Ventures, RiverPark Ventures and existing investors also participating.

This round brings the total amount of funding raised to over $5M.

Based in New York City, Tribeca ESP, is a FinTech focused group that invests in late Seed through Series A companies. This round makes Tribeca ESP the largest investor to date for RentRedi and also becomes one of their largest investments.

John McEvoy, Tribeca ESP Managing Partner said:

“We’ve been working with RentRedi since September 2020, and have been impressed with their understanding of the market and strong customer focus. In the past year, they’ve innovated in ways no one else has before to provide a truly amazing experience for landlords and their tenants. They have over $2.8B in assets under management and have only scratched the surface of this huge market opportunity.”

In the past year, RentRedi has strengthened their core product offering with a fully hands-off maintenance coordination option and credit boosting by reporting on-time rent payments, including partnerships with Plaid and TransUnion.

RentRedi has also achieved several notable growth milestones:

- 2,000% subscriber growth since Jan ’20

- Increased customer growth across all 50 states

- Built end-to-end, streamlined property management software which covers every step of the renting process

- Increasing product-led growth through both landlord and tenant feedback

- Launched real estate investing YouTube channel & companion podcast The Real Estate Pod

RentRedi will use this new round of funding to focus on expanding their tech team and creating an even more seamless experience for landlords and their tenants. They will also continue to drive company growth initiatives and amplify their customer’s experiences via dedicated product and marketing efforts.

Says RentRedi Co-Founder and CEO, Ryan Barone:

“We couldn’t be happier that our landlords and tenants are excited about what we’ve been able to create and everything ahead. We’re also lucky to have investors that are equally excited about both.

Raising this round is a testament to how renting is changing through RentRedi, what it will become, and the ability and strength of our team, strategy, and our product. We’re ready to continue building a product we love, that our customers love, and to help people manage their properties more easily to create a better renting experience for everyone.”

Interested in working with RentRedi? They’re hiring! Check out the available positions here.

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi is property management software that empowers landlords to easily manage their properties themselves and makes renting stress-free for everyone.

For landlords, RentRedi provides an all-in-one dashboard that enables them to collect rent, list properties, screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance. RentRedi has partnered with platforms including Plaid, Latchel, TransUnion, TSYS, Sure Insurance, and Realtor.com, and Doorsteps to create the best experience possible.

For tenants, RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app allows them to apply, pay rent, report rent payments to credit bureaus, auto-pay, sign leases, and submit maintenance requests. For more information visit RentRedi.com.