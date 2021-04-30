Suspect Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 200 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the 200 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect forced the victim from the vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle and attempted to take the vehicle. When the suspect was unsuccessful, he fled on foot.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.