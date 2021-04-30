Lehigh County: West State Street Closure in Coopersburg

​

County: Lehigh Municipality: Coopersburg Borough Road name: West State Street Between: Main Street and John Alley Type of work: Other Work being done by: Other Type of restriction: 24 Hours Restriction: Due to deterioration of the structure carrying West State Street over an unnamed tributary, the road is closed and detoured between Main Street and John Alley. The detour utilizes Gun Club Road, Mill Road, and Main Street.

The road will be closed indefinitely until repairs to the structure can be made. Updates on the structure will be provided when available. Start date: 4/29/21 Est completion date: Restrictions in effect (time of day): Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #