Sprawling 4.6ac Silicon Valley Area Estate, with Ties to Intel Founder Robert Noyce, to Auction via Concierge Auctions

690 Loyola Drive, Los Altos, California Private and picturesque 4.6-acre knoll-top estate Prime location near prestigious Silicon Valley Spend time indoors in the family room with double-sided stacked-stone fireplace, billiards and recreation room, or wine cellar Featuring resort-style amenities including pool, lighted tennis court, and spectacular views of the Los Altos Golf & Country Club

690 Loyola Drive will auction in June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Greg Goumas and Arthur Sharif of Sotheby's International Realty.

Choosing to partner with Concierge Auctions affords me exactly what I want when entering that next chapter—unmatched global reach in a designated time frame.” — Kevin Kennedy, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectacular views meet resort-style amenities at 690 Loyola Drive, an exceptionally private estate in the Los Altos Hills area. Set in a premier Silicon Valley residential community, the property boasts ties to "the Mayor of Silicon Valley" and Intel’s founder, Robert Noyce, who was a former owner of this 7,720 square-foot knoll-top home. Currently listed for $14 million, the property is selling via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Greg Goumas and Arthur Sharif of Sotheby's International Realty. The auction is Without Reserve, selling to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on June 4–9th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“After 25 years of a focus in silicon valley, we look forward to a chapter of serving a broader set of professional affiliation,” stated the seller, Kevin Kennedy. “Choosing to partner with Concierge Auctions affords me exactly what I want when entering that next chapter—unmatched global reach in a designated time frame. The firm’s ability to bring a property to market with the promise of a time-sensitive sale means that we’re poised to capitalize on finding a buyer and ultimately make a successful sale—all within sixty days.”

Perched on a rare 4.6 acres, 690 Loyola Drive is highlighted by a picturesque backdrop that looks out over the first fairway of the Los Altos Golf & Country Club. Inside, soaring vaulted ceilings enhanced with exposed beams crown a bright and spacious kitchen boasting stone countertops, walnut cabinetry, and an island with seating for guests. Lounge in luxury on the bluestone terrace next to an outdoor pizza oven and fireplace. An expansive lagoon swimming pool and lighted tennis court, one of the only lighted courts that can still be found in the Los Altos Hills area, provide outdoor entertainment for guests, clients, or friends. Alternatively, spend time indoors in the family room with a double-sided stacked-stone fireplace, billiards and recreation room, and wine cellar. Additional features include seven spacious bedrooms along with five full and four half bathrooms; a library and a formal dining room; numerous areas for outdoor entertainment, including a bocce court, putting green, and two ponds; a hobbyist vineyard producing pristine Merlot grapes; and a separate three-bedroom guesthouse and detached two-car garage—all just 15 minutes from major Silicon Valley tech companies and Sand Hill Road.

“The size of land alone sets this property above any other in the area and it's not something you will ever find again,” said listing agent, Arthur Sharif. “With the added ability to subdivide the acreage, it really opens up the possibilities for what someone can create on this bespoke property.”

Privacy is paramount for this estate. The Los Altos Hills area, located in northern Silicon Valley, is strictly residential, creating a quiet haven within Santa Clara County among rolling hills, picturesque valleys, and spectacular views. The town boasts 80 miles of beautiful trails and off-road paths connecting most of the community. Los Altos Hills marries all the benefits of small-town living with the beauty of the city, only a short drive from your front door. Twenty minutes takes you to the leading research institution, Stanford University, or travel 30 minutes to San Francisco International Airport and jet off to the destination of your choice. Enjoy the beauty of spacious rural living without compromising on convenient proximity to the city. To the southwest, enjoy countless nature preserves and parks ready to be explored.

“As if the history of property doesn’t speak for itself, it’s location in one of the most famous technology-savvy cities in the world lends yet another unmatched opportunity to own. With the Los Altos Golf & Country Club one minute away, and easy access to major technology companies like Apple, Google, Tesla, and more, you can truly live and play your way,” stated Goumas, listing agent.

690 Loyola Drive is available for showings by appointment daily from 1:00–4:00PM PST.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

