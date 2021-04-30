Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) exit to Elmhurst Street in Detroit to close for alert system installation

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

CITY: Detroit

ROADWAY: Southbound M-10 exit to Elmhurst Street

RAMP CLOSURE BEGINS: Friday, April 30, 2021 After 9 a.m.

EXPECTED RAMP REOPENING: Late May/Early June 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The southbound M-10 exit ramp to Elmhurst Street in the city of Detroit will be closed starting Friday, April 30, after morning rush hour and will remain closed until crews can install a beacon system. Due to frequent crashes in this area caused by speeding, a beacon system is being installed at the ramp to alert, advise and remind drivers of the importance of slowing down on the exit ramp.

Project map

SAFETY BENFITS: This new system is aimed at improving driver behavior by alerting drivers to slow down at this exit ramp.

