US-45 Gogebic County project starts May 10

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Gogebic

HIGHWAY: US-45

CLOSEST TOWN: Watersmeet

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: July 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $830,000 to build a center left-turn lane near the Lac Vieux Desert Casino in Watersmeet, Gogebic County. Work includes 0.6 miles of asphalt milling and resurfacing, road widening, drainage, earth work, and pavement markings on US-45 from north of Rifle Range Road north to Bass Lake Road. This project includes three-year and five-year materials and workmanship pavement warranties.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will be maintained in each direction using lane closures, traffic regulators, and a temporary traffic signal. 

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. A dedicated left-turn lane will increase safety for motorists making left turns off US-2. Studies have shown this configuration can reduce crashes.

