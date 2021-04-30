M-46 resurfacing in Sanilac County starts May 3

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Sanilac

HIGHWAY: M-46

CLOSEST CITY: Sandusky

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, May 28, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $668,402 to resurface 1.6 miles of M-46 from Townline Road to Maple Valley Street in the city of Sandusky. Work includes joint repairs and pavement markings.

MDOT will also use lane closures related to this work to remove the signal at the M-46/Gates Road intersection and install a signed pedestrian crossing. The signal was placed in flash mode in August 2019 while staff reviewed its need and traffic volumes.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Paving will occur during overnight hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., with traffic regulators. All lanes of M-46 will reopen to traffic during daytime hours. Delays will be limited to 10 minutes or less.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the safety and operations of the roadway and extend the life of the pavement.