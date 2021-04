CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces in observance of Truman Day, the Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) will be closed Friday, May. 7.

Twin Pines CEC will reopen Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Twin Pines CEC is located at 20086 Highway 60 in Winona.