MDC requests information about recent mower theft at Magnolia Hollow Conservation Area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking for information regarding the recent theft of a John Deere CX15 rotary mower at Magnolia Hollow Conservation Area in Ste. Genevieve County. The incident is thought to have occurred around April 22, according to MDC.

Ratchet straps and an MDC tractor were used to lift the mower onto a trailer before removing it from the area, said MDC Conservation Agent Rob Sulkowski. Packaging for the ratchet straps was also left at the scene. Sulkowski said investigators suspect a generic John Deere tractor key was used to aid in the crime.

“As with wildlife cases we more commonly deal with, a Conservation Agent is only one person working in an entire county; we need the help of our citizens to try to determine what happened in this case,” said MDC Protection Regional Supervisor Russell Duckworth. “As with reports to our Operation Game Thief, people with any information related to this crime can remain anonymous if they wish.”

MDC funds equipment purchases from one-eighth of 1% conservation sales tax, which is used to maintain conservation areas for managing wildlife populations, as well as public use and enjoyment.

Anyone with information pertaining to the theft is asked to contact the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office at 573-883-5820, or Cpl. Rob Sulkowski at 573-883-0634.