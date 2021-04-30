Wheel Chair Innovation Proof-of-Concept Confirmed

Nebulae Global Benefit Corp. Wanda L. Spence, CEO

THE SMART CHAIR innovation is set to become a billion dollar wheelchair disruptor! Nebulae Global is a proud woman and minority owned business.

MONROVIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nebulae Global Benefit Corp. (Nebulae Global), led by Wanda L. Spence, CEO, confirms proof-of-concept for its patented SMART CHAIR. THE SMART CHAIR is a novel wheelchair developed to achieve current modalities of manual and electric wheelchairs in addition to the transformative modality of offering full range motion, including lowering users on to and off of the floor. THE SMART CHAIR is designed for individuals who use wheelchairs as a secondary aide and those wheelchair-bound. The targeted user group includes the elderly, quadriplegics, and amputee victims, as well as individuals with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, Parkinson’s disease, scoliosis, and cystic fibrosis. THE SMART CHAIR is inherently a disruptor because current data does not categorize Lowering & Lifting Off the Floor as a modality. Current wheelchairs on the market lack the ability to offer the full range of floor to raised positions or floor to standing positions.

Initial market analysis confirms THE SMART CHAIR a multi-billion-dollar disruptor with the opportunity to positively impact the lives of prospective users.

Wanda Spence, CEO:

“Although our motivation is not profit alone, investors can feel confident our device will not only impact the lives of American's struggling to maintain or obtain independence due to their particular mobility challenges, but also be profitable so that businesses and communities can better sustain themselves. Also, advocates should understand that THE SMART CHAIR will be green and not negatively add to our current climate issues.”

Nebulae Global has a goal of raising $2 to $5 million in capital to further develop and launch THE SMART CHAIR.

Stephen R. McDow, Executive Vice President, Strategy:

“Proof-of-concept says the chair is feasible and can be further developed. It’s not ‘pie-in-the-sky’ thinking; rather, an empirically proven and science based idea birthed from a very personal experience Wanda had. This is America, and the desire lead wheelchair innovation globally is what we’re about.”

About Nebulae Global Benefit Corp.

Nebulae Global is guided by personal faith and the principals of cooperation to:

Provide individuals, families, and communities with innovative and beneficial products and services; Promote an inclusive society and economy representative of all people; Promote economic opportunity for individuals or communities to participate, beyond the creation of jobs and; Prepare entrepreneurs by providing business services, technical support, financial assistance, and R&D expertise to start-up and emerging social enterprises, traditional businesses, and non-profits.

Nebulae Global’s founder, Wanda L. Spence, is the great-niece of Civil Rights daughter Delilah W. Pierce, an internationally renowned artist, curator, advocate, and diplomat - https://delilahwpierce.com/community-impact/.

Media or Other Inquiries:

Jonathan Pizzutti

jonathan@nebulaeglobal.com

Stephen R. McDow II

stephen@nebulaeglobal.com

Visit https://nebulaeglobal.com for more!