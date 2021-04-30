FLAG ALERT: Lowering of US and NC Flags to Half-Staff April 30, 2021

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff in honor of Fort Bragg Spc. Abigail Jenks who passed away on April 19 during a training exercise. She was part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. Spc. Jenks day of interment is May 2. US flags are to remain lowered until sunset on Sunday.

North Carolina flags are to remain at half-staff until further notice to honor two fallen officers of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox died in the line of duty in Boone, North Carolina on Wednesday. Sgt. Ward began his law enforcement career in 2013 and K-9 Deputy Fox served at the Watauga County Sheriff's Office for two years. A notification will be sent once the interment date has been announced for both officers.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper on Watauga County's fallen officers:

“These horrific shootings that claimed lives and loved ones show the ever-present danger law enforcement can encounter in the line of duty. I have talked with Sheriff Len Hagaman to offer condolences and additional assistance.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

###