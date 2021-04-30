CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Pass Engineering Appoints Ed Lord Chief Executive Officer

Effective December 15, 2020

FirstPass Engineering Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Ed Lord has been appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ed brings over 30 years of experience in high technology, digital innovations, and the professional services industries. His specific expertise includes business development, sales and marketing of complex industry solutions, including engineering and commercial security solutions, from launch through maturity within the United States and globally in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, telecommunications, commercial aerospace, electronics and semiconductor, transportation, and industrial automation. Ed is a skilled strategist with a deep understanding of how to build enduring customer relationships while leveraging operational scale across a highly specialized and niche footprint. Ed is a strong leader and has a proven track record of developing diverse and high performing teams.

He is replacing Bob Schneiderwind who is moving into the role of Chairman of the Board. As Chairman of the Board, Bob will be focused on defining corporate direction and strategy with Ed focusing on the day-to-day operations. “Ed has served as a board member to FirstPass Engineering and his familiarity with the company’s leadership team and strategy will enable him to integrate quickly and be of benefit with our services. Our business continues to evolve, and I am confident in Ed’s ability to drive our strategic plan moving forward delivering world class ASIC design services.”



Contact :

Kristelle Moore

Director of Operations

www.firstpasseng.com

About FirstPass Engineering

Our mission is to enable our clients the power to create cutting-edge products that raise the standard for the way the world lives using our world-class design services.

From 2000 to 2005, FirstPass was a captive design house for Vitesse Semiconductor Corp., focusing on development of complex ASICs for the telecom market including Intelligent Switch Fabrics, PCI and SATA type devices. We drove methodology improvements company-wide, especially in verification.

In 2005, FirstPass reincorporated as an independent design services company. We have enjoyed solid growth and re-established ourselves as an outstanding provider of ASIC and FPGA design services.

FirstPass has remained ahead of the technology curve, maintaining our high level of expertise through the technical changes and advances in pre-silicon verification, tools and methodologies.