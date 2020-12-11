Oasis Sales Has Been Recognized As the 1st Smart Partner for Electrical Systems & Wire Harness Design & Manufacturing

The Siemens Digital Industries Software Smart Expert Partner program recognizes Partners who successfully fulfill a comprehensive vetting & validation process.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Sales has been recognized by Siemens Digital Industries Software for achieving Smart Expert Partner status. They are the first and currently only Smart Partner in the Americas in Electrical Systems and Wire Harness Design and Manufacturing.

The Siemens Digital Industries Software Smart Expert Partner program recognizes Solution Partners who successfully fulfill a comprehensive vetting and validation process that distinguishes them as market leaders with demonstrable business, product and industry competencies in specific Siemens Digital Industries Software technologies, in this case Capital™ software.

“Receiving the Smart Expert Partner recognition from Siemens Digital Industries Software demonstrates Oasis Sales’ ability to deliver best practices and proven solutions that drive customer business value,” said Jay Cink, Vice President of Sales for Oasis Sales. “With this designation, we are reinforcing our ongoing commitment to digitalization of Electrical Systems Design and Wire Harness Manufacturing. By leveraging the Xcelerator portfolio from Siemens Digital Industries Software and a staff of experienced industry experts, we can realize innovation and help optimize design and manufacturing performance for our customers.”

As customers demand advanced levels of competency to understand and address the growing complexities of digitalization, the Smart Expert Partner designation differentiates Oasis Sales as a Siemens Digital Industries Software and customer-validated industry expert in Siemens’ digital enterprise software suite, specifically in Electrical Systems & Wire Harness Design and Manufacturing.