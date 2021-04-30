PennDOT Seek Volunteers for Venango County Roadside Cleanup Efforts

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the Venango County Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.

“Over the past few years, the county has lost multiple longtime participants for numerous reasons,” said Paula Klingler, PennDOT Venango County manager. “We are asking the members of Venango County to step up and contribute their time and service to help fill these slots as well as areas that have been left unadopted for some time and help us keep our roadsides clean.”

Through PennDOT's AAH program, volunteers collect litter on a two-mile section of state highway at least two times a year, typically the spring and fall. The program currently has over 5,000 participating groups statewide, more than 112,000 volunteers, and 8,000 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.

In Venango County, there are currently 34 groups participating in the program and more than 100 miles adopted. There are approximately 400 miles available for adoption.

Roadways can be adopted by individuals or groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts.

Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided by PennDOT, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and Pick Up Pennsylvania, which runs through May 31.

Those interested can sign up for the Venango County programs by going online at www.adoptahighway.penndot.gov. The website includes an online application process, a supplies request form, and an option to notify PennDOT once a collection event has been held. Information is also available by calling the Venango County Maintenance Office at 814-432-3115.

Returning groups are reminded to renew their commitment to the clean-up effort by completing the online form every two years.

Additional information on the Pick Up Pennsylvania and Adopt-A-Highway is available online at www.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

