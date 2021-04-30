Moving Operations Slated on Route 220 in Clinton County Next Week

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on a Route 220 project in Castanea Township, Clinton County. The work is part of a larger project to improve the ride quality and extend the useful life of approximately 43 miles of roadway on 12 different routes in Centre and Clinton counties.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists traveling Route 220 between Salona and McElhattan this week should expect to encounter moving operations alternating between the right (travel) and left (passing) lane in the northbound and southbound direction. PennDOT urges motorists to stay alert for slow-moving or stopped vehicles throughout the work zone.

Additionally, motorists should expect to encounter short-term closures of the left (passing) lane in the northbound and southbound lanes. The contractor will lift these closures at the end of each workday.

Overall work on this route includes removing existing pavement markings, pavement patching, roadway resurfacing and painting new pavement markings. The contractor anticipates completing the resurfacing work by early June. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

