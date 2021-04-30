Introducing UXEI: The All In One Entertainment Experience to Cure the Quarantine Blues
Over the past year, society has had to adjust to a new normal; masks, social distancing, quarantines, lockdowns, and everything in between. While the transi-tion was necessary, many found themselves struggling to adapt to a new way of life in isolation. Eager to provide a helping hand and a safe means of entertainment, California web designer Ty Armstrong Sr began to develop an “All In One Entertainment Experience” he would call UXEI.
Heavily impacted by the “shelter in place” order put forth by the state of California, Ty Armstrong knew he needed to use his talents of web design to bring joy and positivity to counteract the neg-ativity and stress from the media. UXEI is an entertainment blog that cultivates a deep dive into popular topics of interest and discussion. Free for all, this one-stop-shop for entertainment hous-es interactive content that includes:
• Radio stations
• Music videos
• Relationship advice
• Vegas-style games
• Breaking entertainment news
• Breaking sports news
• Classic television shows
• Food recipe videos
• Local events
• National events
• Non-profit causes
• COVID-19 updates and much more!
UXEI has rapidly become a popular online community rooted in positivity, support, and making life a little bit easier in unprecedented times. Since its inception in June 2020, UXEI has grown to +70,000 visitors over a seven-day period and +200,000 visitors monthly. Growing exponentially day by day, UXEI is constantly seeking to add fresh, innovative content to suit all interests and niches.
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping Amer-icans navigate quarantine with ease; Ty Armstrong Sr’s purpose-driven vision has come to frui-tion with UXEI Entertainment.
To learn more about UXEI, please visit: https://uxentertainment.info/
About UX Entertainment
UXEI Entertainment is an "All In One Entertainment Experience" designed as a one-stop-shop for all online interactive entertainment. Founded and created by Ty Armstrong Sr in 2020, UXEI was built as a means to provide entertainment and comfort to those in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
