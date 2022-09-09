Submit Release
Introducing Dangerour Chemicals 180: The All In One Video Resource Experience to Cure The Quarantine Blues

How One California Web Designer’s Purpose-Driven Vision Flourished Into A Successful Video Focused Information Solution Vlog

Mental Health & Wellness During A Pandemic…Solving The World's Problems Using Video-Focused Resources”
— Ty Armstrong Sr
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Dangerour Chemicals 180: The All In One Video Resource Experience to Cure The Quarantine Blues

How One California Web Designer’s Purpose-Driven Vision Flourished Into A Successful Video Focused Information Solution Vlog

Over the past year, society has had to adjust to a new normal; masks, social distancing, quarantines, lockdowns, and everything in between. While the transi-tion was necessary, many found themselves struggling to adapt to a new way of life in isolation. Eager to provide a helping hand and a safe means of entertainment, California web designer Ty Armstrong Sr began to develop an “Video-Focused Information Solution Guide” he would call Dangerour Chemicals 180.

Heavily impacted by the “shelter in place” order put forth by the state of California, Ty Armstrong knew he needed to use his talents of web design to bring joy and positivity to counteract the negativity and stress from the media. DC180 is a Video-Focused Information Vlog that cultivates a deep dive into popular topics of interest and discussion. Free for all, this one-stop-shop for covid-19 video resource information houses interactive content that also includes:




• Live Radio Stations
• Online Games
• Live Global Covid-19 Updates
• Covid-19 Experiences
• Coronavirus Resources


DC180 has rapidly become a popular online community rooted in positivity, support, and making life a little bit easier in unprecedented times. Since its inception in April 2022, DC180 has grown to 30,000 visitors and 75,536 page hits globally. Growing exponentially day by day, DC180 is constantly seeking to add fresh, innovative content posts to suit all covid-19 related interests and niches.

{"We Are An All In One Video-Focused Information Guide Solution Vlog With A Goal To Make Your Life Better During Quarantine"}

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to helping others globally navigate covid-19 quarantine with ease; Ty Armstrong Sr’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with Dangerous Chemicals 180.


##


About Dangerous Chemicals 180

Dangerous Chemicals 180 is a Video-Focused Resource Vlog. Founded and created by Ty Armstrong Sr in April of 2022, DC180 was built as a means to provide video information resources and comfort to those in quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic. This interactive platform houses free content for the viewing pleasure of millions worldwide. Subject matter dives into a multitude of topics: Mental Health and Wellness During a Pandemic, Covid-19 updates, Covid19 Travel Info, Monkeypox Resource Info, Covid-19 Solutions, Covid-19 Stories and much more.


##

Intro Page: https://dangerouschemicals180.com
Website: https://uxentertainment.info/home


For more information or press inquiries, please contact Ty Armstrong Sr at: questions@dangerouschemicals180.com or 1-805-556-5231
