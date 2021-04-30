Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Free Real Estate Pre-Licensing Education Program

The special pre-licensing set-up was created to help people obtain their real estate license to be able to participate in the YHSGR Referral Agents network.

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announced today that they have launched a new real estate pre-licensing school designed to help the general public to get their real estate license so that they can take part in the YHSGR Referral Agents network.

The program requires participants to first visit Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s website where they pay and register to take the online course. Alternatively, interested parties can also attend the live in-person training that is held weekly. Once the real estate license is earned, it should be held with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as the brokerage on record. After this point, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will reimburse 100% of the cost of the license after the first referral is made on which escrow is closed.

“By participating in the pre-licensing school, the general public and consumers at large can obtain their real estate license for a completely reimbursable fee and begin to earn referral rewards for clients they refer who are buying and selling homes.” Said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “It’s an excellent way for us to say ‘thank you’ to our clients who refer business regularly and a great way for referral agents to earn thousands by passing on new business opportunities that become closed deals.”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty maintains one of the industry’s best track records in closing sales, including a record $1B in deals closed during the height of the pandemic. Referral agents who send clients to the brokerage will benefit from YHSGR’s time-tested process of exceeding client needs and closing deals much faster and for a higher asking price than competing agencies.

For more information about the real estate pre-licensing program through Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, contact YHSGR Transaction Manager Mary Kaing at 626-789-0159.

To view YHSGR’s complete list of services and educational programs, visit Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty online at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Rudy Lira Kusuma Real Estate Broker CA DRE 01820322

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

