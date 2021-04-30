Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Free Real Estate Pre-Licensing Education Program
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty announced today that they have launched a new real estate pre-licensing school designed to help the general public to get their real estate license so that they can take part in the YHSGR Referral Agents network.
The program requires participants to first visit Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s website where they pay and register to take the online course. Alternatively, interested parties can also attend the live in-person training that is held weekly. Once the real estate license is earned, it should be held with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as the brokerage on record. After this point, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will reimburse 100% of the cost of the license after the first referral is made on which escrow is closed.
“By participating in the pre-licensing school, the general public and consumers at large can obtain their real estate license for a completely reimbursable fee and begin to earn referral rewards for clients they refer who are buying and selling homes.” Said CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “It’s an excellent way for us to say ‘thank you’ to our clients who refer business regularly and a great way for referral agents to earn thousands by passing on new business opportunities that become closed deals.”
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty maintains one of the industry’s best track records in closing sales, including a record $1B in deals closed during the height of the pandemic. Referral agents who send clients to the brokerage will benefit from YHSGR’s time-tested process of exceeding client needs and closing deals much faster and for a higher asking price than competing agencies.
For more information about the real estate pre-licensing program through Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, contact YHSGR Transaction Manager Mary Kaing at 626-789-0159.
To view YHSGR’s complete list of services and educational programs, visit Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty online at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
