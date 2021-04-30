National Security Capital Advisors advises Tego Consulting, LLC on its sale to Kaizen Approach, Inc.
COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Security Capital Advisors advises Tego Consulting, LLC on its sale to Kaizen Approach, Inc.
National Security Capital Advisors LLC (“NSCA”) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Tego Consulting, LLC (“Tego”) in its sale to Kaizen Approach, Inc. (“Kaizen”).
Tego Consulting has supported the Intelligence Community exclusively for over 7 years and has an established reputation as experts in threat finance intelligence (FININT). Tego subject matter experts support its clients in analysis of financial transaction data, counter terrorism, counter proliferation, and counter narcotics. As an expert in sanctions enforcement and compliance support, Tego possesses a keen understanding of international economic and political policies related to financial and trade networks
Kaizen Approach, Inc. is a Maryland based leader in cybersecurity and workforce development, leveraging decades of experience supporting the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense. Kaizen has technical expertise in Information Assurance, Cybersecurity Strategy, Implementation and Operations, Risk Mitigation and Human Performance Improvement. The acquisition of Tego adds to its service offerings which now includes delivering tailored actionable intelligence to its customers.
About National Security Capital Advisors
NSCA is a specialized investment bank focused exclusively on the optimized deployment of people and capital to projects of importance for National Security. NSCA combines the executive team’s decades of experience in this market segment with over 150 renowned industry Executive Affiliates and Executive Associates to assist us in deeply understanding our client’s business and needs.
Steve Horn
National Security Capital Advisors
+1 410-419-1487
shorn@nscapitaladvisors.com
