HouseMaster® Home Inspections Coming to Central Iowa
Local couple bringing the original home inspection franchise to the regionDES MOINES, IA, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, is announcing the opening of a new location in Central Iowa. Married couple David and Melissa Mossman are the local franchise owners and they bring years of management experience to the table: David as a draftsman and leader of a roofing business and Melissa as a manager in the food service industry.
“We are looking forward to helping people by providing essential information about homes they are thinking of buying,” David Mossman said. “Every business starts with a need, and we noticed that with home inspections in our area. Realtors also need help and a reliable home inspection brand to turn to — we will be helping them as well.”
HouseMaster Serving Central Iowa will cover Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown, Ankeny, Ames and the surrounding areas.
HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.
The brand is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.
“David and Melissa make a great business team,” said Jeff Meyers, Interim President of HouseMaster. “They are very meticulous, which has helped them grow professionally. We look forward to seeing how their detail-oriented mindset sets them apart and allows them to help home buyers and real estate agents in their community.”
The Mossmans plan to join local business organizations in the area to further ingrain them in their community. In their freetime, they enjoy outdoor activities, spending time with our family, playing with our dogs, and raising chickens.
For more information, contact HouseMaster serving Central Iowa at david.mossman@housemaster.com or call 515.329.4383.
About HouseMaster®
HouseMaster®, a Neighborly® company, provides professional home inspection services and high-quality service experiences to residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1979, HouseMaster is the first home inspection business to the franchise and includes more than 170 franchise owners serving more than 300 franchise territories. HouseMaster is part of Neighborly, the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about HouseMaster®, visit HouseMaster.com.
About Neighborly®
Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at http://Neighborly.com in the United States and http://Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.
