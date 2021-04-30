Bridge Work Begins on S.D. Highway 38 in McCook County

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 30, 2021 Contact: Tim Marshall, Project Engineer at 605-995-8120

SALEM, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin construction of a new bridge on S.D. Highway 38 approximately 1.5 miles east of Salem. Crews will begin removing the existing structure on Monday, May 3, 2021.

S.D. Highway 38 will be closed between 439th Avenue and 440th Avenue during the removal of the existing bridge and completion of the new bridge.

Work on the project includes removal of the existing bridge and construction of a new 226-foot bridge, resurfacing at the bridge ends, and guardrail installation.

The prime contractor on this $3.6 million project is Grangaard Construction, Inc. of Watertown, SD. The project is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 10, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

- 30 -