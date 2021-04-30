Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of April 26

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 98, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to gaming; Senate Bill 39, which would create the Second Amendment Preservation Act; work on the Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget; and visitors to her Capitol office this week.

 

Eslinger-Podcast-042821  (3:14)  Q: at the Capitol

  1. Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 98 seeks to modify provisions relating to gaming. Eslinger-1-042821  (:29)  Q: community or not.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 39 would create the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Eslinger-2-042821  (:28)  Q: for all involved.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says the full Missouri Senate voted on the Fiscal Year 2022 state operating budget this week. Eslinger-3-042821  (:29)  Q: report on that.
  4. Senator Eslinger says something special happened at the Capitol this week. Eslinger-4-042821  (:30)  Q: at the Capitol.

