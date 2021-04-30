Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of April 26
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 98, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to gaming; Senate Bill 39, which would create the Second Amendment Preservation Act; work on the Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget; and visitors to her Capitol office this week.
