Avaamo Launches Patient Engagement Virtual Assistant Solutions to Power the Healthcare 'Digital Front Door'
Omni-channel Conversational AI solutions optimized for Epic EMR customersLOS ALTOS, CA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant conversational IVR (C-IVR) and virtual assistants, announced four new patient engagement solutions optimized for Epic. Epic customers can now deploy a single common infrastructure to automate and transform the entire patient experience across voice, IVR, web, mobile, or smart home devices using Avaamo’s award-winning conversational AI technology.
“The COVID-19 vaccine has added a new set of challenges to healthcare organizations rebounding from the impacts of the pandemic. Requirements to support remote appointments, care navigation, vaccination scheduling, eligibility screening, and vaccine outreach are placing unmanageable demands on health system call centers and staff, creating a need for automating patient experiences in a natural intuitive way,” said Sriram Chakravarthy, co-founder, and CTO of Avaamo.
Avaamo solutions enable EPIC customers to modernize their digital front door, including:
Care Navigation:
Navigating provider websites can be confusing for patients. That’s because legacy navigation tools continue to shoulder the responsibility of providing patients the many, often surprisingly difficult logistics that surround healthcare encounters. Avaamo’s solution allows providers to automatically reach and engage patients 24/7 through natural, intuitive voice and virtual assistants. This allows patients self-service access to:
• Finding a doctor/specialist
• Locating an appropriate care facility
• Accessing information for COVID-19 FAQs/vaccination and scheduling
• Identifying available procedures
Appointment Management:
It’s time to free the patient from the tyranny of multiple calls, forms, and repeated outbound confirmation requests that typify initial patient encounters. The Avaamo omni-channel solution can automate this portion of the patient journey and protect valuable live agent time for more complex care management encounters. This approach ensures seamless engagement, including:
• Registering a new patient
• Updating allergies and care history
• Transferring records
• Schedule/confirm/cancel /reschedule appointments
• Virtual check-in
• Troubleshooting telehealth technical issues.
Virtual Patient Support:
The Avaamo conversational AI platform can be plugged into existing chat, web, IVR, or smart home device infrastructure to provide interactive multilingual 24/7 assistance. This allows providers to enable patient self serve with the option to transfer to a live agent, including:
• Account activation and password reset
• Pre-registration
• Epic password/PIN
• Update insurance
• Understand test results
Outbound Calling Programs:
The Avaamo’s automated outreach campaign solution generates AI-based outbound calls to support open enrollment, Medicare outreach, or flu season signups. Avaamo C-IVR seamlessly integrates with EPIC EMR and call center telephony software, enabling providers to design an engaging call experience that reaches a higher volume of patients in a more direct and meaningful way.
Built on the award-winning Avaamo conversational AI technology, the platform supports rapid deployment combined with flexible configuration, conversational calls-to-action, and rich analytic dashboards to ensure providers can truly modernize their digital front door. Additional information is available at www.avaamo.ai/epic
About Avaamo
Avaamo’s award-winning, HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform powers voice and Virtual Assistant solutions for healthcare that improve patient engagement, increase efficiency and improve outcomes. Customers include Duke Health, UCHealth, St Luke's Health System, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the NHS. Find out more at www.avaamo.ai/solutions-healthcare
Epic, MyChart and App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation
Prachi Pandey
Avaamo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn