Self-Improvement Powerhouse Partner With Famed Expert, Michael Losier,Teaching The Law Of Attraction To A New Generation
Personal Development Experts and Podcasters of Obsessed With Humans On The Verge Of Change, team up with of Oprah-Fame, Michael Losier To Create Real Change,ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Of Attraction is making a resurgence in popularity as the self-improvement powerhouse, Crown and Compass Coaching Team is partnering with global expert Michael Losier to launch a series on the topic. Crown and Compass, which enlists personal development experts, Julie Lokun, JD and Master’s Certified Life Coach; Tristin Hodges, Licensed Therapist; Tia Morell, Certified Holistic Nutritionist and Mika Altidor, Certified Life Coach recently launched the critically acclaimed podcast, Obsessed, With Humans On The Verge Of Change. The podcasters are carefully crafting their message to make a huge impact in the lives of women who struggle with limiting beliefs.
“We developed the podcast with one goal in mind-to add value to the lives of women who feel they are meeting challenge after challenge and have no one to turn to” Lokun, the founder of Crown and Compass Life Coaching states, “We have been met with so many stories from our listeners who can relate to our lives. Our voice provides the opportunity to connect with others, fostering a sense of personal connection through the power and intimacy of one’s voice. It can provide an escape, a touchpoint with the world outside, and a sense of community—and not just for our listeners”.
“The Obsessed Girls”, as they cheekily refer themselves as-explore all topics that they are obsessed with. This led to a collaboration with Michael Losier, the author of the bestselling book Law of Attraction: The Science of Attracting More of What You Want and Less of What You Don't.
Michael has been teaching the Law of Attraction since 1996. His self-published book became a word-of-mouth success and has sold 1.3 million copies in 28 countries.
The worldwide release of the movie The Secret created massive interest in the subject of the Law of Attraction. Michael's book sales flourished as many fans of The Secret wanted to learn how to apply the Law of Attraction -- exactly what Michael's book does. Michael was quickly branded as the "How-To Guy" for applying the Law of Attraction.
Michael was interviewed four times by Oprah Winfrey on her Soul Series show on Oprah Radio (TM) on SiriusXM satellite radio. Michael then hosted his own show on Oprah Radio.
This collaboration has led to increased awareness of a new podcast generation on The Law Of Attraction. The law of attraction is a theory based on the belief that positive or negative thoughts bring positive or negative experiences into a person's life. The belief is based on the idea that people and their thoughts are made from "pure energy" and that a process of like energy attracts like energy exists through which a person can improve their health, wealth, and personal relationships.
“We feel truly blessed to collaborate with the likes of Michael Losier-a legend in his own time”, therapist Tristin Hodges adds. “This platform is giving a voice that heals. We are always looking for guests who think outside the box and are on a mission to do good for others”. The Obsessed Girls have collaborated, too, with prolific thinkers like Dr. Laura Berman, the author of Quantum Love and Oprah Winfrey’s expert of love and relationships. “We have a platform- we understand the power of our voices and will continue to share our mission of empowerment and education for as long as we can”.
