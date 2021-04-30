Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Speaks at Modern Real Estate Summit for Industry Elite
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy Lira Kusuma, known for his leadership of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, one of the most successful real estate companies in North America, recently spoke as one of 20 keynote presenters at the Modern Real Estate Summit held on April 21st.
The Modern Real Estate Summit was held as a live virtual event that featured some of the industry’s top performing agents and brokers. The keynote speakers shared their best practices and tips with the event’s audience of 12,000 real estate professionals. When Kusuma took to the virtual stage, he shared how agents could leverage advances in technology to win in the real estate space.
Specifically, Kusuma gave examples of how Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has been able to maintain a policy of No Cold Calling, No Door Knocking, and No Open Houses since the team’s inception in 2007. Instead, by investing in the latest cutting-edge technologies, including lead generation systems and proprietary virtual education platforms, Kusuma built his business on a repeatable and proven set of processes and strategies.
“The old way, which many brokerages still follow, is to do things the hard way, constantly hunting for leads through slow and ineffective means that eat up agents’ valuable time, expense budgets, and energy.” Said Kusuma. “At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, our technological systems, such as our amazing reverse marketing systems, bring leads to us. Our agents are always ready to serve those prospective buyers and sellers to their highest ability because they have access to the best training in the industry, another benefit that we provide them through our online university. Technology is the secret to scaling successfully in real estate while still maintaining a balanced lifestyle.”
The one-day TED-style online event sought to educate real estate practitioners on how to get more listings, how to write strong offers, and how to succeed in a market where inventory is scarce. Kusuma and his fellow keynote speakers each gave a talk that ranged from 5-18 minutes, focusing on strategies that agents could implement immediately to see improved results.
For more information on Rudy Lira Kusuma or Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
