Glassbox Appoints ex-Google Mark Flaharty as Chief Growth Officer
Flaharty to accelerate strategic growth and cross-industry initiativesCHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, the leading Digital Experience analytics platform for web and mobile applications, today announced the appointment of Mark Flaharty as the company’s first Chief Growth Officer. In his new position, Flaharty will be responsible for exploring future growth opportunities for Glassbox’s customer experience (CX) analytics platform and defining strategic pillars Glassbox should aim to nurture through acquisitions. Flaharty will also help form the company’s Board of Advisors to spearhead new initiatives and provide insight into evolving technological industries.
“We are thrilled Mark is joining the Glassbox team as our first Chief Growth Officer. Mark brings extensive experience to the table and we are fortunate to have him at the helm to lead our team through the next stage of our growth,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. “This is a strategic imperative for us in the coming years, and we are confident that Mark will help us identify opportunities and initiatives to further accelerate the company’s trajectory and affirm our position as an industry leader for digital analytics.”
Following a funding round last year, Glassbox is on track for record growth in 2021 as companies continue to optimize digital experiences for customers. Deloitte revealed marketing executives will increase marketing analytics spending by 200% before 2022 and highlighted the importance of investing in a cross-channel customer journey.
Flaharty joins Glassbox from SundaySky, a video-powered CX platform, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to SundaySky, he spent over 16 years in leadership roles with some of the largest digital industry pioneers including Google, Criteo, YouTube and Yahoo.
“I am excited to join an organization that places customer value, technology development and innovation above all else,” said Flaharty. “The opportunity for Glassbox is tremendous. There are few things more important to businesses today than understanding what it means to deliver consistently great customer journeys in a digital and mobile-first world. The technology and individuals at Glassbox are helping businesses do that flawlessly every day. I am thrilled to be the company’s first Chief Growth Officer and look forward to helping build upon Glassbox’s already strong market position and potential.”
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments. For more information please visit: https://glassbox.com/
