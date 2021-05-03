Avaamo Conversational AI Platform joins the Epic App Orchard for enabling a Patient first experience
Avaamo’s availability on the App Orchard enables healthcare providers to now execute seamlessly on their Digital Front door strategyLOS ALTOS, CA, USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant conversational IVR (C- IVR) and virtual assistants, today announced the availability of its virtual assistants in the Epic App Orchard. These intelligent virtual assistants are targeted at improving the digital front door experience for patients and significantly reducing costs for healthcare providers. This makes it even easier for healthcare providers to integrate a virtual assistant to automate their patient care experiences.
"We are very excited about making our AI technology available via the App Orchard" said Sriram Chakravarthy, co-founder, and CTO of Avaamo. "Conversational AI technologies are ushering in a new age where virtual patient care — from appointment scheduling to urgent care direction and medication management — is possible using virtual care tools based on conversational AI. With our omnichannel support and HIPAA compliant backend integrations to major healthcare applications, patients can check test results, manage their medication, and get the information they need, whenever they need it" he added.
"UC Health has been leading the charge to design a healthcare experience around the patient for years," said Manny Rodriguez, Chief Marketing, Experience and Customer Officer, UC Health. "This partnership with Avaamo, and its integration into MyChart, has been a very important step in personalizing the experience for our patients."
For all Epic MyChart customers, Avaamo's virtual assistants deliver responsive, personalized patient care at scale through voice, text or Smart Home devices-based conversational interfaces. Patients can simply ask their healthcare questions and concerns and receive an immediate resolution, without having to navigate call centers or wait on hold. The Avaamo intelligent virtual assistant answers healthcare-related questions and handles common patient requests 24/7. Learn more at www.avaamo.ai//EPIC or check us at the App Orchard website.
About Avaamo:
Avaamo’s award-winning, HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform powers voice and Virtual Assistant solutions for healthcare that improve patient engagement, increase efficiency and improve outcomes. Customers include Duke Health, UCHealth, St Luke's Health System, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the NHS. Find out more at https://avaamo.ai/solution-healthcare/
Epic, MyChart and App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.
Manu Prasanna
Avaamo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn