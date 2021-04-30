Event Ticket Sales Storming Back as Industry Rebounds
Weekly Data showing the most active 25 events traded on the discounted ticketing marketplace.SPRINGFEILD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebCloseout.com, a leading ticketing marketplace, released its weekly marketplace activity data showing the most active 25 events traded on the exchange. WebCloseout.com current inventory includes 13 million tickets for sale including sports, concerts and theater events.
1) UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor III Las Vegas NV T-Mobile Arena
2) UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Houston TX Toyota Center
3) Rolling Loud Festival Miami ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott & Post Malone
4) The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and The Blackhearts Chicago IL
5) Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders AT&T Stadium
6) Kid Rock & Grand Funk Railroad Mount Pleasant MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
7) CONCACAF Nations League: Semifinals - United States vs. Honduras & Mexico vs. Costa Rica
8) Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
9) Elton John Rupp Arena At Central Bank Center
10) H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem: Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, Yung Bleu & Coi Leray
11) Dave Matthews Band Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
12) Grupo Firme Los Angeles CA Staples Center
13) Eric Church Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena
14) The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett Globe Life Field
15) Lady Gaga East Rutherford NJ MetLife Stadium
16) Florida Gators Games
17) CONCACAF Nations League – Final Denver CO Empower Field
18) The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
19) Billy Joel Boston MA Fenway Park
20) Los Angeles Angels Games
21) Bad Bunny Brooklyn Barclays Center
22) The Eagles Denver CO Ball Arena
23) New York Knicks Games
24) 2021 MLB Home Run Derby Coors Field
25) Grupo Firme Phoenix Suns Arena
"This is the perfect time to buy tickets, since we expect demand to outstrip supply once things are back to near normal and consumers feel safe attending live events, said Mike Sarrage, WebCloseout.com CEO. "Some concert tickets that recently became available sold out in hours, indicating that there is a huge population of fans who are hungry to resume concert attendance again."
About WebCloseout.com
Founded in 2002, WebCloseout.com operates a leading discounted ticketing marketplace. The marketplace sells tickets for over 100,000 events including MLB, NASCAR, NBA, NCAA Basketball, NCAA Football, NFL, NHL, PGA, Racing, Soccer, UFC, WWE Wrestling, music concerts, theater, Broadway shows and Las Vegas shows.
