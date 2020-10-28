HardFunded.com a private investment and hard money lending platform is back to Pre-COVID-19 transaction activity.”

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fix & Flip and new contraction loan requests were higher for September 2020 than September 2019.

SPRINGFEILD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HardFunded.com, a platform that connects private investors with borrowers in all 50 states, is back to Pre-COVID-19 transaction activity. New loan offerings that finance up to 90% (LTV)of new fix & flips and 90% of construction costs were recently added. There was a significant but temporary drop in new construction loan requests on the HardFunded.com platform in March and April of 2020, but the drop-in loan requests were temporary.

The real estate private investment industry, which is sometimes called the hard-money lending industry, has seen tremendous growth since borrowing standards for individual borrowers were tightened after the 2008 financial crisis. There are currently hundreds of companies that operate in the private lending or hard-money lending space. However, the private real estate or hard-money lending industry remains highly fragmented. Borrowers navigating the highly fragmented space sometimes find it difficult to find a lender who can serve their unique needs. The HardFunded.com platform connects borrowers to multiple lenders who are matched on their ability to meet the unique requirement of each borrower in all 50 states. The platform offers commercial loans, rental portfolio loans, credit lines, construction loans, no income verification mortgages, non-prime and non-qualified (non-QM) mortgages, foreign nationals' mortgages, and fix-to-rent loans, and fix-and-flip loans.

About HardFunded.com
HardFunded.com is a platform that connects borrowers and lenders in the private investment and hard-money marketplace. Our lending partners offer over 20 lending programs ranging from 12 months to 30 years. We offer commercial loans, rental portfolio loans, credit lines, construction loans, no income verification mortgages, non-prime and non-qualified (non-QM) mortgages, foreign nationals' mortgages, and fix-to-rent loans and fix-and-flip loans.

