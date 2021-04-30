Walking Portfolios: How SKINSINK Redefined Modern Streetwear to Create a New Niche In Art
SKINSINK Rallies Like-Minded Artists From Around the Globe to Create a Tangible Means of Sharing Art with the MassesBERLIN, GERMANY, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oscar Wilde famously said, “One should either be a work of art or wear a work of art.” Thankfully, there is no longer a need to compromise one for the other. Over the decades, fashion develops, trends come and go, but art never fades. SKINSINK, the premier t-shirt and hoodie company based out of Berlin, is bridging the gap between visual art and fashion through purpose-driven partnerships with artists from various countries, backgrounds, and styles. SKINSINK’s one-of-a-kind t-shirt, sweatshirt, and hoodie line feature artwork from talented painters, graphic designers, illustrators, pixel artists, and street artists to create a living portfolio seen walking the streets of our communities.
SKINSINK takes the traditional idea of fashion design and flips it on its head; taking art from the museum, and bringing it to the street. Each line is masterfully curated through careful collaboration with the artist, making sure that no aspect of their vision is lost in translation to the apparel. Designers and artists who partner with SKINSINK do more than merely create t-shirts and hoodies; they join a movement.
Dedicated to empowering artists and soulful expression through tangible means, SKINSINK has crafted a business model that builds not only an online and living portfolio but a 50% share of the profits for each work of art sold. In 2021, artistic expression can tend to get lost in the noise of busy, tumultuous times; SKINSINK seeks to bring everyday patrons back to a state of expression, appreciation, and admiration for art through more modern avenues.
"SKINSINK supports independent artists like me, that especially now in challenging times, spur great motivation by promoting us and creating amazing apparel with our designs. Thank you very much!" - Cristina Vives, artist
"Working on SKINSINK is very rewarding. I feel so lucky being able to uplift artists and I am proud that we also make sure to give back to the environment and charitable causes." - Erla, Co-Founder
SKINSINK’s clothing is eco-friendly, sustainable, and unisex to fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and identities. Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to supporting like-minded artists from around the world; SKINSINK’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.
To learn more about SKINSINK, please visit: https://skinsink.com/
About SKINSINK
SKINSINK is a modern streetwear brand fusing art with fashion to create a new niche of apparel that places artists at the forefront of the brand. Founders Erla and Nader, both with a rich background in art, design, and photography, launched SKINSINK in 2020 to create a tangible means of bringing art to the masses. Located in Berlin, SKINSINK redefines the one article of clothing everyone adores; the t-shirt. Through purpose-driven partnerships with international talent from around the world, SKINSINK’s exclusive line of unisex t-shirts and hoodies provides a platform for artists of all backgrounds to share their talents using a human portfolio. Each article of clothing is eco-friendly, with 50% of profits going to artists and a portion of profits going to charitable organizations from around the world.
