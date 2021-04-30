SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles is Investigating Clover Health Investments, Corp.
The Law Offices if Timothy L. Miles Is Investigating of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV)
Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles is Investigating Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) on Behalf of Shareholders
We fight everyday, as we have the last 20 yesrs, to protect shareholder rights, enhance shareholder protections, recover losses for defrauded investors, and seek reform through enhanced governance”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years is investigating Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) on behalf of shareholders to determine whether certain Clover officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Clover Health provides medical insurance services.
— Timothy L. Miles
If you suffered a loss due to Clover Health’s misconduct, click here.
Clover Health Investment, Corp. (CLOV) Misled Shareholders Ahead of Going Public
According to a class action complaint filed (commenced on February 10, 2021 in the Middle District of Tennessee and is captioned Yaniv v. Clover Health Investments, Corp., No. 21-cv-00109) against Clover Health, on October 6, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing plans to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III ("SCH"). SCH was a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that traded on the NYSE under IPOC.
On January 7, 2021, Clover and SCH announced it had completed the business combination and that shares of Clover would trade on NASDAQ under ticker symbol CLOV the next day. On February 4, 2021, Hindenberg Research published a report revealing "how Clover Health and its Wall Street celebrity promoter, Chamath Palihapitiya, misled investors about critical aspects of Clover's business in the run-up to the company's SPAC go-public transaction last month." Notably, Hindenberg revealed that Clover's business model and software offering "are under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals." On this news, shares of Clover dropped more than 12% from $13.95 on February 3, 2021, to $12.23 on February 4, 2021, representing a loss of $700 million in market capitalization. The stock continued to tumble and now trades at just $8.50.
Clover Health Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Clover securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Last year, Mr Miles was recognized as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2020 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2020 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com
Leading the Fight to Protect Shareholder Rights for Over 19 Years
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%