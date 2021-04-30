Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
West Coast Recording Academy Announces Inaugural Recording, Music Production, and Music Business Intensive

Learn From Top Industry Professionals Over Five Weeks Starting May 8th

"I went to a local recording school and felt very lost after graduating. Job placement was slim to none and I felt cheated having only learned in a classroom setting vs. in an actual recording studio."
Co-creator Marco "JHNY WZDM" Herrera
BURBANK, CA, USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Coast Recording Academy will launch its first program May 8th, a five-week program designed to coach and support emerging musicians and music businesses to get wherever they aspire to go. The intensive will provide comprehensive, personalized, in-person instruction in intimate class sizes. Providing tools and resources, participants will learn to make their craft lucrative and sustainable.

Music powerhouses Uriel Soto aka "Jr." and Marco "Jhny Wzdm" Herrera joined forces to launch one of the first intensives set directly in a professional audio recording environment. Together, they hope to fill the gap between training and job placement, producing graduates confident and ready to prosper in the music industry.

“I went to a local recording school and felt very lost after graduating. Job placement was slim to none and I felt cheated having only learned in a classroom setting versus in an actual recording studio,” comments co-creator Marco “JHNY WZDM” Herrera. The Latinx music executive, entrepreneur, and founder of HRDRV, a “record label of the future,” is focused on improving the playing field for music creators worldwide. Jhny works daily to create an impact and change people’s beliefs on what success looks like in their respective careers and lives.

Taking place over five Saturdays, the educational program will teach participants studio basics and how to use consoles, patch bays, microphones and cables, studio design and soundproofing; the history of recording and the differences between DAWs and Avid Pro Tools; using Autotune and Melodyne; mixing and mastering in a hybrid environment to show the difference between Analog and In The Box; and the business of music including marketing, social media, invoicing, taxes and so much more.

Uriel Soto aka "Jr." and Marco "Jhny Wzdm" Herrera are available for interviews.

For more information on the West Coast Recording Academy please visit: https://westcoastrecordingacademy.com/

