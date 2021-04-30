Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
For Autism Awareness Month: New Middle Grade Novel REAL Addresses Autism and Bullying

Inspired by a true story, Real speaks to all those who've ever felt they didn't belong and reminds readers that all people are worthy of being included.

Authors of this 2021 Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection state their goal as helping kids see the magic that happens when all are valued and included.

Autism Awareness Month should really celebrate Autism Acceptance and Welcoming”
— Carol Cujec
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by a true story, REAL speaks to all those who’ve ever felt they didn’t belong and reminds readers that all people are worthy of being included. This 2021 Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection is perhaps the first middle-grade novel told through the eyes of a girl with non-speaking autism. The authors Carol Cujec and Peyton Goddard state their goal as helping kids to view autism as a different way of experiencing the world and to see the magic that happens when all kids are valued and included.

The story was inspired by the experiences of Peyton Goddard, whose unpredictable body and inability to speak led people to assume she was mentally challenged. Once she gained a dependable mode of communication, she graduated from college as valedictorian. Goddard, who types to talk writes, "Difference is in all of us. Fear it we do not need.” Her message centers on “changing this worrisome world” through compassionate understanding and support for all.

Cujec and Goddard hope their story builds empathy in readers for all who are different, ultimately protecting those most vulnerable from bullying and abuse. “Autism Awareness Month should really celebrate Autism Acceptance and Welcoming,” says Cujec. In REAL, Peyton’s story is portrayed by thirteen-year-old Charity, who may have no voice and an unruly body, but she’s determined to learn at her new school. Can everyone see past her autism?

Through June 3, 2021, school teachers and librarians can be part of the authors’ virtual book tour and watch a special presentation about acceptance and inclusion, with a powerful anti-bullying message. Teacher and parent resources are also available on the authors’ website, www.carolcujec.com, which includes tips on inclusion and for making friends with someone who is different.

Visit Shadowmountain.com/Real to order this powerful and moving novel, which currently has a 5-Star Amazon Rating, and to sign up for a virtual book tour presentation.

Shadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and non-fiction, and the publisher of the NEW YORK TIMES best-selling series FABLEHAVEN and the sequel series DRAGONWATCH by Brandon Mull.

