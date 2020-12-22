Stocking Stuffer Gift Ideas - A Book for Every Member of the Family
Shadow Mountain Publishing
a heartwarming holiday story based on real events.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone still looking to stuff a stocking, a good book is the perfect gift, because it's the gift that will keep on giving. Check out the 2020 book gift guide by Shadow Mountain Publishing that will provide hours of entertainment for every family member.
For the father-figure: Instead of another pair of socks or necktie, how about a book that will capture his attention for hours, Catastrophes and Heroes: True Stories of Man-made Disasters. which explores eight disasters and recognizes the unheralded heroes who stepped up to save others in times of great danger. Or if they need a little more Christmas spirit, slip them this adaptation of a classic, Christmas Day in the Morning: Awakening the Joy of Christmas.
For the mother-figure: Live Life Deliciously With Tara Teaspoon is a gorgeous cookbook with more than 120 delicious show-stopping recipes designed to impress. It shows serious foodies how to present food as an interesting and beautiful culinary experience with dishes that taste as delicious as they look. Or if Mom isn’t the family cook, allow her to escape in this sweet Christmas romance: Miracle Creek Christmas.
For the daughters: Brass Carriages and Glass Hearts is a steampunk retelling of Cinderella. Could a straitlaced policeman determined to uphold the law and an outspoken activist willing to break the rules ever find true love? Or will all their dreams shatter like glass when the clock strikes midnight?
For the sons: Send them in on a quest where a ware of dragons vs. giants is about to break out in Dragonwatch, the sequel series to Fablehaven by New York Times best-selling author Brandon Mull. Or if they're a little younger, this sweet Christmas story, Ming's Christmas Wishes, is "a heartwarming holiday story based on real events." -Foreword Reviews, starred review
All of these books can be purchased at the nearest Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and local book stores. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Shadow Mountain Publishing!
