Mississippi Teacher, Administrator of the Year Virtual Ceremony Set for April 29

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: April 22, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright will announce the Mississippi Teacher of the Year and Administrator of the Year in a live-streamed ceremony on Thursday, April 29 at 4 p.m. The ceremony will feature the four finalists in each category.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, to employ exemplary leadership practices and to participate as an active member of the community. The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state who inspire students, demonstrate leadership both inside and outside the classroom and serve as active members of the community.

The finalists for Administrator of the Year are:

Mark Enis, principal of Tupelo Middle School, Tupelo School District

LaMarlon Wilson, principal of O.M. McNair Middle School, Mississippi Achievement School District.

Alicia Conerly, principal of Monticello Elementary, Lawrence County School District

Mandy Lacy, principal of DeLisle Elementary, Pass Christian School District

The finalists for Teacher of the Year are:

Leslie Tally, 2 nd grade English Language teacher at Lawhon Elementary

grade English Language teacher at Lawhon Elementary Jason Provine, 9 th and 11 th grade Social Studies teacher at O’Bannon High School

and 11 grade Social Studies teacher at O’Bannon High School Janna Paes, 10 th – 12 th grade Social Studies teacher at Starkville High School

– 12 grade Social Studies teacher at Starkville High School Mason Smith, 11th – 12th grade Social Studies teacher at Lumberton High School