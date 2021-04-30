Launch of Txoko USA Creates Unforgettable Gatherings
Virtual Fine Dining Experiences Travel Around the Globe in a Gastronome’s Dream
Txoko USA was born out of the realization that we are social beings and the gathering of people over the shared experience of delicious food and storytelling is part of what makes us human.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic did not quench the thirst many have for travel and connection. To satisfy those desires, SimpliHealth Growers™ founder Jackie Keller and Executive Sous Chef Oscar Gonzalez (a Level II Sommelier and Michelin star chef) created exclusive gastronomical adventures to share with clients and friends. The virtual events proved so successful that today they announce the next iteration, Txoko USA, an unforgettable shared culinary journey perfect for corporate events, fundraisers, family gatherings, holiday celebrations and more that are rooted in the intersection of fine dining and healthy, sustainable living.
— Executive Chef and Founder Jackie Keller
A “txoko” is an inclusive experience centered around food, sharing stories, and creating community. Originating in the Basque region of Spain in 1870 and translating to “cozy corner,” modern txokos are members-only clubs of friends who gather to eat, sing and cook together. The interactive virtual affairs are designed to bring people together through a shared meal, weaving together multi-sensory components to create a culinary showcase that will inform and delight all in attendance.
Txoko USA offers several different tasting events - including ten-course menus, hors d'oeuvres, and truffle and dessert tastings, all paired with wine or mocktails designed and prepared exclusively by Keller and Gonzalez. Everything is fully prepared and delivered ready to enjoy, and shipped anywhere in the United States.
Client David Rosenthal - President & CEO of Curtis-Rosenthal, Inc, exclaimed, “Jackie and Oscar saved the holidays for our company. Their passionate insights taught us how smell, taste, sight, and texture all work together to create a completely absorbing culinary experience. The wines were all different, complex, and oh so enjoyable. Each course was so thoughtful, interesting, creative, and absolutely delicious!”
About SimpliHealth Growers™:
SimpliHealth Growers™ local farm, affectionately named “The Mesa”, is located on California’s Central Coast. “The Mesa” uses only sustainable organic farming techniques to produce the freshest and most nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables for the company’s meals. To supplement their home-grown produce, they also purchase as much organic produce as possible from local farmers to minimize the environmental impacts of long-range food transportation. Additionally, SimpliHealth Growers™ uses only local vendors for their animal proteins, incorporating only those proteins that are raised without antibiotics or hormones, emphasizing wild-caught, organic and free-range options when available. The farm has been recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife Habitat.
