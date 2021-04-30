Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,921 in the last 365 days.

Launch of Txoko USA Creates Unforgettable Gatherings

Virtual Fine Dining Experiences Travel Around the Globe in a Gastronome’s Dream

Txoko USA was born out of the realization that we are social beings and the gathering of people over the shared experience of delicious food and storytelling is part of what makes us human.”
— Executive Chef and Founder Jackie Keller
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic did not quench the thirst many have for travel and connection. To satisfy those desires, SimpliHealth Growers™ founder Jackie Keller and Executive Sous Chef Oscar Gonzalez (a Level II Sommelier and Michelin star chef) created exclusive gastronomical adventures to share with clients and friends. The virtual events proved so successful that today they announce the next iteration, Txoko USA, an unforgettable shared culinary journey perfect for corporate events, fundraisers, family gatherings, holiday celebrations and more that are rooted in the intersection of fine dining and healthy, sustainable living.

A “txoko” is an inclusive experience centered around food, sharing stories, and creating community. Originating in the Basque region of Spain in 1870 and translating to “cozy corner,” modern txokos are members-only clubs of friends who gather to eat, sing and cook together. The interactive virtual affairs are designed to bring people together through a shared meal, weaving together multi-sensory components to create a culinary showcase that will inform and delight all in attendance.

Txoko USA offers several different tasting events - including ten-course menus, hors d'oeuvres, and truffle and dessert tastings, all paired with wine or mocktails designed and prepared exclusively by Keller and Gonzalez. Everything is fully prepared and delivered ready to enjoy, and shipped anywhere in the United States.

Client David Rosenthal - President & CEO of Curtis-Rosenthal, Inc, exclaimed, “Jackie and Oscar saved the holidays for our company. Their passionate insights taught us how smell, taste, sight, and texture all work together to create a completely absorbing culinary experience. The wines were all different, complex, and oh so enjoyable. Each course was so thoughtful, interesting, creative, and absolutely delicious!”

About SimpliHealth Growers™:
SimpliHealth Growers™ local farm, affectionately named “The Mesa”, is located on California’s Central Coast. “The Mesa” uses only sustainable organic farming techniques to produce the freshest and most nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables for the company’s meals. To supplement their home-grown produce, they also purchase as much organic produce as possible from local farmers to minimize the environmental impacts of long-range food transportation. Additionally, SimpliHealth Growers™ uses only local vendors for their animal proteins, incorporating only those proteins that are raised without antibiotics or hormones, emphasizing wild-caught, organic and free-range options when available. The farm has been recognized by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife Habitat.

Madison Frilot
Anika PR
+1 510-725-8617
madison@anikapr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Launch of Txoko USA Creates Unforgettable Gatherings

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.