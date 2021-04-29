Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,096 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B500434

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/21/21, 1933 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver St, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Kalie Fleming

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: Shilo Rinder-Goddard

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/21/21 at approximately 1933 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Monkton Ridge in the Town of Monkton. Investigation of that incident later revealed that prior to the crash, Kalie Fleming (35) of Starksboro, VT assaulted Shilo Rinder-Goddard (32) of New Haven, VT at a residence located on Silver Street in the Town of Monkton.

On 04/29/21, Fleming was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.