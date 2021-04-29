New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B500434
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/21/21, 1933 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver St, Monkton, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Kalie Fleming
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: Shilo Rinder-Goddard
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/21/21 at approximately 1933 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Monkton Ridge in the Town of Monkton. Investigation of that incident later revealed that prior to the crash, Kalie Fleming (35) of Starksboro, VT assaulted Shilo Rinder-Goddard (32) of New Haven, VT at a residence located on Silver Street in the Town of Monkton.
On 04/29/21, Fleming was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.