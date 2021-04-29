New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B500434

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/21/21, 1933 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver St, Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Kalie Fleming

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

VICTIM: Shilo Rinder-Goddard

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/21/21 at approximately 1933 hours, Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Monkton Ridge in the Town of Monkton. Investigation of that incident later revealed that prior to the crash, Kalie Fleming (35) of Starksboro, VT assaulted Shilo Rinder-Goddard (32) of New Haven, VT at a residence located on Silver Street in the Town of Monkton.

On 04/29/21, Fleming was issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.