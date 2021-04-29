I-376 Lane Restrictions this Weekend in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-376 in Moon Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night through Sunday morning, April 30-May 2 weather permitting.

Concrete repair work requiring lane closures on I-376 in both directions will occur from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 10 a.m. Sunday morning between the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) and Business Loop 376 (Exit 57) interchanges.

Additionally, the following ramp will close to traffic the entire weekend:

Posted Detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road

Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed exit

Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

Take the Ewing Road exit

At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

From I-376, take the ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)

End detour

Flagging operations will occur on the eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road.

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

