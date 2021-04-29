I-376 Lane Restrictions this Weekend in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-376 in Moon Township, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night through Sunday morning, April 30-May 2 weather permitting.
Concrete repair work requiring lane closures on I-376 in both directions will occur from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 10 a.m. Sunday morning between the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) and Business Loop 376 (Exit 57) interchanges.
Additionally, the following ramp will close to traffic the entire weekend:
Posted Detour
Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Montour Run Road
Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed exit
Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon
Take the Ewing Road exit
At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road
Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376
Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh
From I-376, take the ramp to Montour Run Road (Exit 58)
End detour
Flagging operations will occur on the eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Montour Run Road.
This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.
Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
# # #