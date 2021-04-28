Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chief Justice praises new federal policy on immigration enforcement at courthouses

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who frequently criticized the prior administration’s policy, is very much in favor of the change.  In a statement today, she said she is “immensely gratified” with the DHS action because it “values the sanctity of our state courthouses” and “respects the dignity of our residents who rely on our state court justice systems.”

