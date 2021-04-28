Supreme Court OK’s commutation of three-strikes sentence

Newsom is now 21 for 21 in having the court approve his pardons and sentence commutations, which is considerably better than former Governor Jerry Brown, who had the court, without explanation, block 10 intended clemency grants.
